Port Alberni remembers

For the second year in a row, the community of Port Alberni paid their respects to veterans in an outdoor ceremony for Remembrance Day.
The annual ceremony at the Glenwood Centre was once again cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but community members still came out to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 11 for a small, socially-distanced ceremony. People took turns laying wreaths and poppies at the cenotaph, before moving on to the Vietnam Veterans gravesite and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery.
Rain drizzled off and on throughout the ceremony, but Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army put things into perspective.
“More than 100 years ago—from 1914 to 1918—Canadians, First Nations, our allies and our foes stood outside on days with weather much more miserable than today,” said Ramsay. “They were in the mud in a foreign land out of loyalty to us.”
Last year’s ceremony was limited to 50 people by invitation only, but all community members were able to participate this year.
