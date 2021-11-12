Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Councillor Helen Poon lay poppies at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam War veteran. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni remembers

2021 Remembrance Day ceremony was an outdoor one due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the community of Port Alberni paid their respects to veterans in an outdoor ceremony for Remembrance Day.

The annual ceremony at the Glenwood Centre was once again cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but community members still came out to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 11 for a small, socially-distanced ceremony. People took turns laying wreaths and poppies at the cenotaph, before moving on to the Vietnam Veterans gravesite and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery.

READ MORE: 100 years of poppies

Rain drizzled off and on throughout the ceremony, but Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army put things into perspective.

“More than 100 years ago—from 1914 to 1918—Canadians, First Nations, our allies and our foes stood outside on days with weather much more miserable than today,” said Ramsay. “They were in the mud in a foreign land out of loyalty to us.”

Last year’s ceremony was limited to 50 people by invitation only, but all community members were able to participate this year.


Wreaths are laid at the cenotaph in the Field of Honour for Remembrance Day 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Representatives from Tseshaht First Nation lay a wreath at the cenotaph in the Field of Honour for Remembrance Day 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Piper Phil MacKenzie leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Captain Michael Ramsay (centre) speaks during the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Peter Souther performs The Last Post during the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Hupacasath First Nation elected Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder welcomes visitors to the Hupacasath Cemetery for Remembrance Day 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Members of the Port Alberni RCMP lay poppies on gravesites at the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery on Remembrance Day 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

