A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni residents beat the heat in new ‘misting station’

Station is set up at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street

The City of Port Alberni has set up a “misting station” to help people cool off during the hot summer days.

The station was set up at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and offers a cool mist from one of the city’s fire hydrants. Residents can expect the station to be in operation any time the temperatures exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A few families could be spotted playing in the misting station on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as temperatures climbed.

The City of Port Alberni also has three self-operating spray parks with touch-activated buttons, at Kiwanis Park (3627 16th Avenue), Roger Creek Park (Gertrude and Pemberton Street) and Blair Park (5095 Pineo Road) for people who want to cool down at their convenience.

Heat wavePort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stolen rowboat robs legally blind B.C. fisherman of last chance to enjoy his passion

Just Posted

A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni residents beat the heat in new ‘misting station’

Some of the artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre for “Summer-Seasonal Imagery.” (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Summer winding down at Rollin Art Centre

Restaurants and other hospitality operations are struggling to find staff, but they aren’t the only industry affected, according to Vancouver Island job market watchers. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Labour shortages felt in communities across Vancouver Island’s west coast

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Van Isle Ford Challenge draws a crowd at men’s club