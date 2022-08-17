Port Alberni residents beat the heat in new ‘misting station’

Station is set up at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street

A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The City of Port Alberni has set up a “misting station” to help people cool off during the hot summer days.

The station was set up at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and offers a cool mist from one of the city’s fire hydrants. Residents can expect the station to be in operation any time the temperatures exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A few families could be spotted playing in the misting station on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as temperatures climbed.

The City of Port Alberni also has three self-operating spray parks with touch-activated buttons, at Kiwanis Park (3627 16th Avenue), Roger Creek Park (Gertrude and Pemberton Street) and Blair Park (5095 Pineo Road) for people who want to cool down at their convenience.

Heat wavePort Alberni