Port Alberni residents flee from police after crashing car

Two people have been arrested by Port Alberni RCMP

Two Port Alberni residents were arrested last weekend after fleeing from police following a crash.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, a burgundy-coloured Chrysler Neon crashed into a sign post, then into a retaining wall on Roger Street at 10th Avenue.

The car had been observed moments prior by a member of the Port Alberni RCMP, as the car was not displaying any vehicle licence plates. When police attempted to conduct a vehicle stop by activating the emergency lights, the driver of the Neon sped away at a high rate of speed and drove erratically northbound on 10th Ave. from Maitland Street.

“The member quickly realized the potential for extreme danger posed to the public by the demonstrated driving behaviour of the Neon driver,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden in a press release. “As a result, the member terminated attempting the vehicle stop, as public safety is of upmost importance to the police.”

A few blocks later, the driver of the Neon attempted a left turn onto Roger Street, where he lost control of the car. It ran over a large sign post, then crashed into a retaining wall on the north side of Roger Street. The driver, a 29-year-old Port Alberni resident, fled the scene on foot. A 31-year-old female passenger, also from Port Alberni, attempted to flee, but was arrested at the scene.

Police later arrested the driver inside a residence in the 4200 block of Eighth Avenue. The driver had pushed his way into a senior’s home in an attempt to avoid apprehension. No one, including the 85-year-old homeowner, was injured during the crash or the break and enter incident.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 on charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, break and enter and obstruction.

