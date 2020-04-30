Port Alberni takes a building off its nuisance property list

New owner has turned around apartment building in less than a year

The Carlson Building located on Second Avenue and Argyle Street has a new owner and a fresh coat of paint. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The infamous Carlson Building in Port Alberni has been removed from the city’s nuisance property list.

The building, located at Second Avenue and Argyle Street, was declared a nuisance back in 2017 because it had been generating a high volume of calls for service from the RCMP, fire department and building and bylaw services.

It was sold to a new owner in May of 2019 and since the sale of the property, no calls for service have been received.

Formerly well-known for its multi-coloured coat of paint, the exterior of the Carlson Building has now been painted one colour and extensive upgrades have taken place, including renovation of the upper floor’s five suites. There are currently tenants in the building.

Manager of Community Safety Gaylene Thorogood recommended removing the building from the nuisance property list during a meeting of council on Monday, April 27.

“The property is no longer considered to be a nuisance,” she said.

Councillor Ron Paulson applauded the building’s new owner on the work, but expressed concern about the building “sliding back” into nuisance status. He declined to name the new owner.

“If we remove the nuisance designation, keep it there,” Paulson said on Monday. “It’s great to have an owner who has pride in their building.”

Mayor Sharie Minions, who owns Brie & Barrel across the street from the Carlson Building, said she could attest to the fact that the building is not a nuisance anymore.

“The property owner is there on a regular basis,” she said. “It’s great to see a building that was a problem in our community turn into a great place for people to live.”



