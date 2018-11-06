Port Alberni to talk pot at committee of the whole meeting

Port Alberni does not currently permit retail cannabis businesses

Kimberley, B.C. made headlines last week as it became the first community in the province to grant business licenses to two retail marijuana dispensaries. The City of Port Alberni, however, will be waiting at least another couple of weeks to go through the cannabis licensing process.

READ: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Port Alberni’s new city council will be discussing cannabis regulations and bylaws at a committee of the whole meeting later this month. The previous council directed that a COTW meeting be planned for Monday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., where the community will be able to provide input to council.

While the city does have a business license process for the sale of medical marijuana, it does not currently permit retail cannabis businesses. Two Port Alberni dispensaries were raided by RCMP on Oct. 17 when they were open and operating without the new BC provincial license.

READ: Two Port Alberni cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

The provincial government is currently accepting applications for provincial retail cannabis licenses. If a business applies, the province will contact the applicable municipality and request municipal approval of the site location.

According to City CAO Tim Pley, the city has received one referral from the provincial government so far, but the city is unable to provide input without bylaw provisions. He did not name the applicant.

“We’re in the possession of one,” he said. “There’s no action being taken until direction is given by council.”

At least two dispensaries have said they have paid $7,500 each to apply for a provincial licence: Port Alberni Cannabis Club and Leaf Compassion.

For more information on B.C. cannabis regulations, see the city’s website at www.portalberni.ca.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
New Port Alberni council emphasizes diversity, transparency

Just Posted

New Port Alberni council emphasizes diversity, transparency

New council sworn in at inaugural meeting

Two Port Alberni newcomers caught using abandoned building for storage

Port Alberni RCMP are not sure if property seized has been reported stolen

Flag flies atop Port Alberni City Hall in remembrance

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 brings colour party for ceremony

UPDATE: Weather statement over for western Vancouver Island

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

Storyteller brings memoir workshop to Port Alberni

Marva Blackmore belongs to the Mid-Island StoryTellers in Parksville/Qualicum

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Americans head to the polls for midterm elections

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Most Read