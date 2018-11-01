Two parents reported finding Kinder Surprise eggs full of medication on Halloween night. Facebook photo courtesy Gail Williams

Port Alberni trick or treaters receive suspicious treats

Two children received Kinder Surprise eggs full of antibiotic medication

Halloween night led to a few unplanned surprises for some Port Alberni trick or treaters, as Port Alberni RCMP received two calls from parents of trick or treaters who had received a container filled with unusual “treats.”

One young child had received a Kinder Surprise egg that contained some antibiotic medication. A similar report was received later, in which another child received an egg with medication inside it. The parents involved were quick to check the candy their children had gathered before anything was consumed and reported their findings to police.

Police were able to identify the home where the eggs had come from in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue. RCMP say an elderly woman in her ’80s, who appeared to have “a diminished mental capacity,” had been handing out various items such as mittens, scarfs, calculators, clocks and what she thought were Kinder Surprise eggs with toys. The woman was found to be in need of medical attention and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Luckily no one was injured or got ill from these medications,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “Everyone’s safety is our top priority, and luckily the parents were able to describe the area and the house where their kids had received the Kinder Surprise eggs.

“This action allowed us to stop any more from being distributed and got the woman medical assistance.”

Parents are encouraged to carefully check their children’s candy stash before they start eating it to ensure it is safe. If anyone has received any of these unusual eggs or other suspicious treats, please call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Previous story
B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study
Next story
B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Just Posted

Port Alberni trick or treaters receive suspicious treats

Two children received Kinder Surprise eggs full of antibiotic medication

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni call for emergency phones on Hwy. 4 after crash

“It’s not one mayor or one community, it’s going to be regional.”

ARTS AROUND: Join the Rollin Art Centre light-up work party

Christmas markets and choirs approaching in the Alberni Valley

Alberni breakfast programs feed community’s hungry children

The breakfast programs are co-finalists for Pot Luck Ceramics grant; vote until Nov. 10

Alberni Valley has a hauntingly good time

Plenty of Halloween activities in Port Alberni over the weekend

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Most Read