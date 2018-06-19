Tofino mayor Josie Osborne delivers a keynote address during the Women in Government information session at Char’s Landing on June 12. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni women pack Women in Government info session

‘Gender is not a liability at the ballot box’

In a panel of six speakers at last week’s Women in Government information session in Port Alberni, there was a common thread: all were former politicians, and all except one said they had never considered running for office before someone else asked them.

Their stories were part of a two-and-a-half-hour session that drew more than 60 women curious about what it takes to run for public office.

The evening began with a “nuts and bolts” discussion from electoral officers Davina Hartwell of the City of Port Alberni and Wendy Thomson from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. Then the panel of Gillian Trumper, Donna Brett, Bev Denning, Patty Edwards (also a co-organizer), Cynthia Dick from the Tseshaht First Nation and Deb Foxcroft from Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

Gillian Trumper was elected to the School District 70 board, then as an alderman (now city councillor) in Port Alberni. She was often the only female sitting on a council. When she decided to run for mayor, she told the incumbent before she announced it publicly. “He said, ‘we will really miss you on council’,” she related. She won the seat, and went on to serve as the region’s MLA too before retiring.

Deb Foxcroft, the first female president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, said women need women to inspire them. “We need to be role models for younger women…so they’re inspired to have courage and strength to go to these political tables.”

Patty Edwards said a news story on the radio that mentioned no one had put their name forward for Beaver Creek in the ACRD prompted her to submit nomination papers. She spent 15 years on the board.

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne, who delivered a keynote address that kept the room’s attention for 45 minutes, said even she had not considered running until someone suggested it.

“The idea to run wasn’t mine,” said Osborne, who at 46 years old is the youngest by almost two decades on her council. “Someone came to me. I said…no, I don’t want to be ‘one of them’,” until her husband suggested she would be ideal for the position of mayor.

“My head was full of ‘yes, but…’,” she said. “For me personally, the biggest ‘but’ was do I have a thick enough skin? I never thought I had what it takes to be a politician.” She was acclaimed for the position in a by-election.

Osborne encouraged women to think about running for office, saying B.C. is pretty good at 39 percent of its politicians being female. “Women bring distinctive personalities and work styles” to a board, she added. “Women collaborate, and when they do, they are very, very powerful.”

Although the balance may not be equal on municipal, provincial or federal governments, Osborne said that isn’t the case when it comes to the way people vote in an election. “Gender is not a liability at the ballot box,” she said. “Women win at the same rate as men.”

You just have to ask them to run for office.

Kingston encouraged women in the audience to creation their own events as spin-offs to the initial information session. She said she and Edwards may organize other events along the same theme, but would prefer to support others.

BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Canadian Cancer Society in Port Alberni closing doors

Access to support programs will remain unchanged

Celebrate National Aboriginal Day in the Alberni Valley

Plenty of events on Thursday, June 21, including at Paper Mill Dam

Body discovered in Port Alberni building

RCMP turn investigation over to BC Coroner's office

Port Day celebrates Alberni's waterfront

Third annual Port Alberni event was a hit

BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

Last year highest ever for vehicle traffic, most walk-ons in 20 years

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it "unsubstantiated"

B.C. groups file response to government's fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding if abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

