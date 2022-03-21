Port Alberni youth learn the ropes at two-day RCMP ‘boot camp’

Students learned about different departments, put skills to use in practice emergency calls

An RCMP officer talks about an aspect of policing during a two-day youth camp at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre in Port Alberni on March 10, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)

A small group of youth in Port Alberni got a closeup view of what it’s like to work with the RCMP during a two-day boot camp March 10-11.

This two-day experience, put on by Port Alberni RCMP at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre (EALC) allowed participants to see into the world of policing not just in Port Alberni but in Canada.

Officers from Port Alberni RCMP’s Indigenous Police Section worked closely with EALC to organize a camp with the hopes of building a positive relationship with youth and exposing them to the day-to-day of world of policing.

Throughout the camp, youth sat in on presentations from Forensic Identification investigators, Police Dog Services, North Island Operations Communications Centre and the Emergency Response Team. The youth then got to put their newly acquired skills to the test by responding to their own calls for service.

“The last two years have made it difficult to continue these experiences, but officers in our Indigenous Policing worked hard and fast to ensure this year’s experience could happen,” Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns said. “These are the experiences that youth and our officers will remember for years.”

Community partners such as Port Alberni Fire Department, BC Ambulance, and the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre also helped RCMP with camp activities.

