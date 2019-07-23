A photo of the Arrowview Hotel taken in January 2019. A fence has been put up around the property because of falling debris. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Arrowview Hotel will be demolished

City council chooses lowest of three demolition bids

(BY MIKE YOUDS and ELENA RARDON)

Burning down the derelict Arrowview Hotel for fire practice is not an option the city can consider, Port Alberni City Council was told Monday.

Instead, council voted unanimously at its regular meeting to accept the lowest of three bids for partial demolition of the old hotel by local contractor Bowerman Excavating for $457,000.

The decision came after CAO Tim Pley responded to a suggestion from the public that the structure be used for fire practice by the Port Alberni Fire Department.

“That’s not something the city is in a position to do,” said Pley, a former fire chief. “We’re obligated to do things the right way.”

Pley also told council that the abandoned hotel is in such an advanced state of decay that they are unsure whether the building supports surrounding sidewalk and streets or whether city infrastructure supports the building. For that reason, the demolition will leave the foundation and first floor intact pending an assessment to determine the next step.

While the city opted for demolition last year, a vote to proceed was narrowly defeated two weeks ago with the majority council holding out hope that a private purchase might spare taxpayers the expense. No buyer stepped forward, though.

Some work took place in the basement in 2017 to make it structurally safe for hazardous materials removal and abatement, but the city’s Director of Engineering Wilf Taekema said at the July 8 meeting that the building has “deteriorated a lot” in two years.

Taekema explained that these “unknowns” drove up the demolition cost, as did WorkSafe BC requirements and concerns about protecting nearby businesses, streets and sidewalks. He estimated that the total cost to complete remediation of the site could exceed $600,000.

“It’s obviously more than what we envisioned a year ago,” he admitted. “We will work with the engineers to see exactly what’s required once the top three floors are gone.”

The money will come out of the city’s Land Sales Reserve, which held $850,000 at the end of 2018.

The owner of the Arrowview Hotel, Ray Letourneau, will be invoiced following the demolition and will have 30 days to pay. If he is unable to pay, the cost will go to taxes in arrears. If not paid within three years, the property will go up for tax sale. If no one bids on it, it will become city property.

Mayor Sharie Minions noted that she was happy to see that the low bidder is a local contractor.

In late 2018, a house on Second Avenue was slated for demolition at the city’s expense, but a last-minute buyer was able to purchase the property and demolish it at a lower cost. Minions admitted that this was unlikely with the Arrowview Hotel but wanted to give potential buyers another opportunity.

“Nobody wants to pay this,” she said. “I think at the end of the day, as much as we want to see this building come down, it is still a difficult amount to put on city taxpayers.”

Previous story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Arrowview Hotel will be demolished

City council chooses lowest of three demolition bids

VIDEO: Man found dead near Alberni teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Soapbox derby a success in uptown Port Alberni

Organizers say an adult racing category is coming for 2020

Alberni teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

Two Port Alberni teens are missing after their vehicle was found on… Continue reading

Watch the museum come to life with Our Town in Port Alberni

July 23 event takes place at Gyro Recreation Park

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

The Gordon Heys Family PET/CT Suite was unveiled at the BC Cancer Centre-Victoria

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

B.C. Ferries crew member’s medical emergency causes cancellations on Nanaimo route

One sailing from West Vancouver and one sailing from Nanaimo cancelled Monday

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Most Read