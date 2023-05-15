Port Alberni’s first-quarter crime statistics compare favourably to Island district: RCMP

The officer in charge of Port Alberni’s RCMP detachment says the city’s crime rates for the first three months of the year are “positive” compared to previous years, as well as other Vancouver Island detachments.

Inspector Eric Rochette presented his quarterly report to Port Alberni city council during a meeting on Monday, May 8, going over numbers from the first three months of 2023 (January to March).

During Monday’s meeting, Rochette drew some comparisons between Port Alberni and other RCMP detachments on Vancouver Island. The Island district in general has seen a “slight” increase of two percent in property crime, while criminal offences have remained the same.

In Port Alberni, meanwhile, property crime is down by eight percent and the number of criminal offences is down by five percent for the quarter compared to 2022.

Port Alberni’s detachment has also seen a four percent decrease in violent crime, compared to the Island district’s decrease of two percent.

“Our numbers are quite positive for the first quarter compared to previous years, as well as in comparison to other RCMP detachments within the Island district,” said Rochette.

It wasn’t all good news from Rochette, though. Reports of break and enters in Port Alberni have increased by 15 percent compared to the same time last year. Reports of breach of bail have also gone up by 49 percent, but Rochette says these numbers can be explained by the detachment’s crime reduction unit, which has been increasing the number of curfew checks when it comes to prolific offenders.

“It’s mainly related to the fact that we’ve been aggressive in focusing on prolific offenders, making sure they comply with their bail release conditions,” Rochette explained.

Harassment has gone up significantly, with 22 reports in 2023 compared to just six reports during the same quarter in 2022. Rochette says this is mainly driven by online harassment.

Rochette told council that the detachment recently had a two-day training session on mental health. He explained that approximately 10 percent of the detachment’s calls for service in 2020 were related to mental health, and the detachment is currently looking into getting a mental health support worker who will be able to go on patrols with officers.

“The numbers are high enough for us to start having conversations with the local health authority in relation to maybe creating a position, specific to dealing with mental health services,” he said.

Mayor Sharie Minions said council would be happy to support this application.

“This is something I know we’ve brought to the province before,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s about serving people as best we can with the right type of support wherever possible.”



