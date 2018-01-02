Port Alberni’s New Year’s baby makes surprise appearance

Hugo Patrick Ross wasn’t supposed to arrive in this world until Jan. 17. It became evident on New Year’s Day, however, that he was coming early whether his family was ready for him or not.

“We were due on the 17th of January,” Cheryl Ross said as she cuddled Hugo in the maternity ward at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni on Jan. 2. She and her husband Steve were expecting a boy, just not so early.

“The non-stress test wasn’t coming back exactly how (the doctor) wanted to see it so they thought we should induce to make sure everything was OK,” Cheryl explained.

Her doctor induced her at 11:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day and Hugo was born about seven hours later, at 6:51 p.m.—Port Alberni’s first baby born in 2018. Hugo weighed in at nine pounds, nine ounces, and 21 inches long, and proud father Steve said Hugo weighed the same as his big brother did when he was born.

Hugo is the third child for the Rosses, who were both born and raised in Port Alberni. They also have a daughter, Kapri, 3 and a son, Callum, who will turn two years old on Jan. 22. Kapri and Callum are both enthralled to have a baby brother.

