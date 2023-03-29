Port Alberni’s softball fields in poor condition, need TLC, officials tell city council

Conditions so poor that rep softball teams are playing on fields two hours away

Port Alberni city council will be looking into softball field repairs this year.

Members of city council continue to discuss the 2023-2027 budget in a series of committee of the whole meetings. The most recent, on Monday, March 20, was an e-town hall meeting that gave members of the public an opportunity to provide their input.

Clarissa Legare, an umpire and player with the Alberni Valley Minor Softball Association, told the committee that the local softball fields are “severely water damaged” and that players have been injured because of the condition of the fields.

“I think it would be a good idea to get those fixed,” said Legare. “I know there’s a budget, but it’s very important to all age groups that these fields are fixed.”

This isn’t the first time that the fields have been brought to council’s attention. Several other members of the local softball association have brought their concerns to city council over the past few months. Sylvie Legare, another member of the softball association, says that she is afraid Port Alberni will not be able to have a softball season this year due to the state of the fields.

“Our rep teams are playing out of Ladysmith, because our fields aren’t usable,” she said.

While council has budgeted some extra field repairs this year for the 2023 Canadian National Old Timers Baseball Federation Championship, which will take place in August, these improvements will only help the baseball diamonds at Lon Miles Field and Recreation Park.

Roland Smith, a Port Alberni resident, offered his support for the softball association last Monday, pointing out to the committee that many local youth have lost two or three years of sports and recreation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re not youth forever,” he said. “They’re growing up. And I think council needs to make a commitment here and now to put some more money in the budget and get these kids back into activities that they lost out on.”

Council will request a report from staff, looking at additional funding for softball field repairs and maintenance in this year’s budget. Mayor Sharie Minions says she wants to understand the scope of work that is needed before budgeting any funds towards field repairs.

“We need to make sure that staff knows the work that needs to get done so that they can actually do it this year,” said Minions.

Council will also look into the province’s Growing Communities Fund as an option for field repairs. The city will be receiving $5.2 million under this fund, a one-time grant program that will help municipalities and regional districts with infrastructure improvements.



