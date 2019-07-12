Lady came into the Alberni SPCA branch with a badly fractured leg and is now recovering from an emergency amputation. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni’s SPCA asks for help after three animals undergo surgery

The Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA is making a public appeal for donations after three animals in care—a kitten, a cat and a dog—had to have surgery for serious injuries this month.

A cat named Luke Skywalker came into SPCA care with a badly injured tail that required an emergency amputation. “Luke was originally a stray, and he was surrendered once we found the owner,” said animal care attendant Kayla Babiuk.

Rina is a kitten who arrived with a damaged eye that had to be surgically removed. She was a stray and the person who discovered her injury brought her to the SPCA for help.

Lady the dog had a fractured hind leg that needed to be amputated, and her owner surrendered her into the care of the SPCA.

“We are asking the community to come together and help us care for these animals, who required costly surgeries and will need weeks of rehabilitation,” says Alberni-Clayoquot Branch manager Sam Sattar. “All of these animals have wonderful personalities and we hope to find them loving homes once they are healthy.”

The branch is hoping to raise a total of $3,235 to cover the veterinary costs of caring for all of these animals.

Babiuk and Sattar expect all three animals will be adopted. “Lady and Luke are up for adoption, and Rina has an application on her,” Babiuk said.

Although the SPCA has a budget at the beginning of the year to pay for medical emergencies, it’s difficult to stay within monthly allocations, Sattar said. That’s why they are making an appeal to help pay for medical costs for these three animals, which all needed serious surgeries around the same time.

“The start of the year isn’t as bad because they’re slow months. The summer months it escalates and we go over budget. We hope it balances out over time.

“Between the four veterinarians in town that we use, we’re doing everything possible to stay within our limits. At the same time, we can’t say no.”

Medical costs are typically branch-specific, while programs such as the spay and neuter program receive support from the provincial BC-SPCA. “We were over (budget) by about $1,000 in June and over by about $1,200 for May,” Sattar said. “We’re looking pretty busy for July as well.”

The Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA has been dealing with a high number of animal lately. At the end of last week they were almost full, Sattar said.

“We had some great adoptions that happened and we were able to transfer a few animals out; we were able to foster some as well. Fostering is something we’re always looking for.”

To learn more about making donations to the medical emergency fund, go online to spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency. Tax receipts will be issued for larger donations.

For more information on fostering animals or adoption, visit the SPCA branch at 4936 Broughton Street, Port Alberni, 250-723-5269.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

Just Posted

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

Young wrestlers learn the basics at summer camp in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Wrestling Club hosts annual Summer Wrestling Camps

Wander with singer-songwriter Brittany Jean in Port Alberni

Show at Char’s Landing takes place on Tuesday, July 16

MAINSTAGE: ‘Late Company’ comes to Theatre BC’s 2019 dinner table

Theatre Kelowna brings drama to Mainstage in Port Alberni on Thursday, July 11

New rental units proposed for Woodland Village in Port Alberni

The new development would include four five-storey buildings with 150 units

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

VIDEO: North Island families facing child removal to receive free legal services

Child apprehension has outsized impact on Indigenous families, according to Legal Services Society

Most Read