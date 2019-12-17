Port Alberni’s Uptown is lit up for the holidays. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni’s Uptown to get year-round decorative lights

Uptown Merchants Association presented a cheque for $520

Upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni will be lit up year-round thanks to a donation from the Uptown Merchants Association.

Barbara Mellaart and Chris Washington of the Uptown Merchants Association presented a cheque to the city of Port Alberni on Monday, Dec 9 for the cost of decorative lighting in the Uptown area.

Trees on Upper Third Avenue are currently decorated with coloured Christmas lights. Mellaart explained that she would like to see the trees decorated with white lights after the holiday season comes to an end.

“It’s an expensive proposition, so we would like to start off with just lighting eight trees,” she said.

The Uptown Merchants provided a donation of $520 on Monday.

“We’re going to continue to fundraise,” said Washington. “We want you to know that we are committed to the Uptown core and this is a way of showing that we are committed to making change up there, keeping things lit and bright.”

“It’s just a start,” added Barb. “We’re hoping to have a bigger buy-in to the project, but it’s going to take us some time.”


