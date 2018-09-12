Emergency services rushed to the scene near Clark Drive in Port Alice after a package reportedly exploded Monday. Debra Lynn photo

Port Alice residents injured in what may be an exploding package incident

Couple injured in their home, post office and bank reportedly closed as police investigate

Two Port Alice residents were injured Monday after opening a postal package that reportedly exploded.

The Port Alice Emergency Facebook page posted Monday afternoon that the town’s post office, Scotiabank branch and residential Clark Drive, where the incident occurred were also closed.

The post also asked members of the public to avoid those areas and respect police investigations and the fire department’s efforts.

Subsequent media reports indicate that one man, Roger Nepper, was sent to the hospital.

His wife, Shirley Bowick, told CHEK news the package exploded while her husband was opening it.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas, media relations from the RCMP island district office, stated she is liaising with the Port Alice detachment and will release an official report on the incident as soon as possible.

More to come…

