TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO A resident is saved from an apartment fire on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the New Horizons Apartment building in Port Hardy thanks to Port Hardy Fire Rescue.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue saves trapped resident from apartment fire

The fire was “quickly brought under control, contained to a single unit, and fully extinguished.”

A fire broke out on a ground-level apartment, trapping a resident inside, at the New Horizon Apartments in Port Hardy Jan. 23.

According to Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s (PHFR) Facebook page, Fire Chief Brent Borg was the first to arrive at the scene at 2:18 p.m., where he “established command” and then identified the “rapidly growing fire within a ground-level unit while multiple witnesses on scene reported a person entrapped within the involved unit.”

PHFR’s Ladder 17 arrived shortly after and “established a water supply, while two attack teams mounted an interior attack and primary search, forcing the door to the involved unit,” stated the Facebook post. “The patient was located and removed from the building and transferred to medical care while teams commenced fire attack in the building.”

After rescuing the resident, the fire “was quickly brought under control, contained to a single unit, and fully extinguished.”

“Following ventilation of the building, the residence was cleared for occupancy and tenants returned to their homes in just under two hours from the initial page-out,” noted the post. “We would like to thank our firefighters for their commendable efforts and work, which helped save the apartment complex as well as a life. We also thank the BC RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Hydro for their assistance on scene, as well as Port McNeill Fire Rescue for standing by in case mutual aid was needed. Finally, we would like to remind the public and occupants of apartment complexes to not ignore fire alarms—when the alarm sounds, evacuate, no questions asked.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by either Port Hardy RCMP or the fire department.

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook page

Previous story
New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake
Next story
B.C. child sent to hospital after hit by vehicle driven by family member

Just Posted

Residents, volunteers weigh in on future of McLean Mill National Historic Site

Committee of the whole meeting drew dozens of Alberni Valley residents

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

By-election set for Beaufort and Cherry Creek areas

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District by-election will take place Apr. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

“Into the Forest” will feature everything from watercolours to quilting

Divers explore the deeps of Sproat Lake using vintage equipment

Heritage Hard Hat Divers will have a maritime heritage exhibit in Port Alberni

Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

BC Place concert is only Canadian stop listed

Half of Canadians think Quebec takes more than it gives: poll

New research from the Angus Reid Institute says one-in-five Quebecers thinks so too

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

B.C. child sent to hospital after hit by vehicle driven by family member

The toddler was hit Wednesday night in Lake Country

Port Hardy Fire Rescue saves trapped resident from apartment fire

The fire was “quickly brought under control, contained to a single unit, and fully extinguished.”

VIDEO: Deer arrives at B.C. home, eats plants, and leaves

A Kelowna resident found something unusual with his house plant and then checked his cameras

Man shot by police during arrest in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C has been called to Kelowna

Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Labs still top the list, French bulldogs move up

Ontario newspaper duo guilty of promoting hate against women and Jews

Your Ward News was meant to be satire but the judge said there was nothing funny about it

Most Read