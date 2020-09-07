The west side of Kitsuksis Dyke walkway, by Blair Park along Margaret Street in Port Alberni, will be closed for maintenance on Sept. 8, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Portions of Kitsuksis Dyke will be closed for maintenance Sept. 8

City of Port Alberni will be placing barriers on west side along Margaret Street

The City of Port Alberni will close a portion of Kitsuksis Dyke walkway along Margaret Street on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to remove some hazardous trees.

The walkway will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the west side of the walkway, from Margaret Street to Forrest Road. This will include closure of the west side parking lot at Margaret Street, according to a city notice.

Signage will be placed at the foot bridges along the walkway with detour directions. People using the dyke walkway are asked to respect the construction barriers and adhere to posted signage for their own safety.

Any questions should be directed to Willa Thorpe at the city’s parks yard, 250-720-2516.

The city’s public works department will also close Bruce Street between Third and Fifth Avenues on Sept. 8 for manhole construction in relation to the Fourth Avenue utility replacement project.

Residents whose driveway access will be affected will be notified directly by the city and a local detour will be put in place for the duration of the work.

Traffic control personnel will be on site from 7 am. to 5 p./m. to direct traffic through the detour.


Most Read