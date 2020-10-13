Power outages on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast began early Tuesday morning due to a “potent” weather system moving down the Island and towards the mainland. (BC Hydro)

“Potent” low pressure system brings winds, takes power from Vancouver Island

A powerful windstorm has left over 43,000 customers powerless on Vancouver Island, with 95 outages across the region.

A “potent low pressure system” has been moving down Vancouver Island towards the Sunshine Coast and onto the mainland, Environment Canada said.

Wind warnings are in effect for most of the Island, where winds are expected to reach between 50 and 90 kilometres per hour.

The North Island was hit hard early Tuesday morning, with gusts in Port Hardy as high as 83 km/hr. More than 30,000 customers have no power between Nanaimo and Port Hardy. Nearly 13,000 are out of power between Saanich, Duncan, Esquimalt, the Gulf Islands, Cowichan, Oak Bay, Sidney, Sooke and Victoria.

Heavy winds have resulted in fallen trees impeding traffic and BC Hydro crews.

Several schools across the Island and surrounding Gulf and Discovery Islands have closed until power is restored. BC Hydro crews have been assigned to all reported outages, and are working in priority sequence.

