Comox Valley RCMP received a report that a vehicle was broken into overnight and the ashes of the victim’s deceased father were stolen. File photo

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

  • Aug. 20, 2020 2:00 p.m.
  • News

On Aug. 20, the Comox Valley RCMP received a report that a vehicle was broken into overnight and the ashes of the victim’s deceased father were stolen.

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight. The ashes were inside the glove compartment when they were stolen. They are in a plastic bag, inside a blue velvet drawstring pouch.

“Obviously, this is something of great sentimental value to the owner,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, with the Comox Valley RCMP. “We would like people in the area to keep an eye out for this blue velvet pouch since it may have been tossed onto the ground or into the bushes.”

Anyone with information about this theft or the whereabouts of the blue velvet pouch is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

