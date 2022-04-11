Saskatchewan poultry farmers have been put on alert after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the H5 strain of avian influenza was detected there in a wild snow goose. Canadian Press photo

Saskatchewan poultry farmers have been put on alert after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the H5 strain of avian influenza was detected there in a wild snow goose. Canadian Press photo

Poultry farmers asked to keep birds indoors after avian flu reported in Saskatchewan

Small flocks are considered high-risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza

Poultry farmers in Saskatchewan — particularly ones with small flocks — are being encouraged to keep their birds indoors after agriculture officials say a highly pathogenic type of bird flu was detected in a goose.

The province says in a news release that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the H5 strain of avian influenza was detected in a wild snow goose that was found near Elrose, a community about 250 km northwest of Regina.

The news release says small flocks are considered high-risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza because they are commonly allowed access to outdoor pens or are free-range.

It says that means there’s a high probability of contact with wild birds or areas visited by wild birds that may be contaminated with the virus.

Saskatchewan’s agriculture ministry says the last time highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in the province in either commercial poultry or wild birds was in 2007.

Small flock owners are encouraged to confine their birds indoors if at all possible during this high-risk period of wild bird migration, the ministry says.

“Typically, strains of avian flu do not cause obvious signs of disease in wild birds. However, this H5 strain has resulted in deaths in some species of wild birds, including snow geese and Canada geese, as well as some raptors,” the ministry’s news release states.

The CFIA says avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

The agency announced late last week that bird flu was also found in Alberta poultry flocks and that there were some new cases in Ontario.

It said Sunday that it had also been confirmed in two additional Alberta poultry flocks in Painteart County and Kneehill County.

Bird flu cases in poultry and non-poultry flocks have previously been reported in recent months in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Highly pathogenic avian flu found in Alberta poultry, new cases in Ontario: CFIA

Agriculture

Previous story
Students of the world’s first Indigenous law program set to graduate in B.C.

Just Posted

VIRL announced Saturday afternoon that it has re-engaged the assigned mediator in its labour dispute with librarians represented by BCGEU. The Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL was the site of pickets as late as April 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIRL announces it is going back to the table with a mediator in library strike

Star 1 Skaters. Back row is Gitanjali Sharma, Emery Auerbach, Tessa Auerbach and Amiko Poole. Front row is Flora Poole, Blake Netzer and Hannah Lloyd. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Mount Arrowsmith figure skaters finish strong at FunSkate competition

Nicola-Cree Belcourt’s family members hold posters of the young woman near the place in Port Alberni where her body was found on April 2, 2022. Her family is appealing to anyone with information on her death to please come forward. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family of woman found deceased in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony

A Port Alberni RCMP member talks to a paramedics working on a young cyclist hit on 14th Avenue on Friday, April 8, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni youth suffers head injuries in bicycle vs. car collision