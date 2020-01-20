The broken window at Bellevue Veterinary Hospital in Parksville on Jan. 20. (Cloe Logan photo)

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Parksville’s Bellevue Animal Hospital is still assessing the damage following an early-morning break-in at their office on Monday.

Power lines were cut, a window was broken and items were stolen from the building.

Honey Johnston, office manager, said they are still assessing what is missing, and how much repairs will cost. So far, they know at least a laptop was taken.

“They had cut the power to the building, which is kind of bold and unusual I think for theft in this area,” she said. “They had taken the power boxes right off the side of the building,” she said.

The hospital is already back up and running, after only being closed for a short time on Monday. A window remains broken and a portion of their waiting room closed, but appointments are back on schedule.

“BC Hydro was the first on scene, they were really awesome and they came and the RCMP followed shortly after and they got everything hooked back up for us fairly quickly,” said Johnston.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Animals scared but unharmed after break-in at Parksville SPCA branch

Johnston said she assumes the culprits were trying to disable their alarm and camera system by cutting the lines, but said they were able to capture some of what happened. The footage has been given to the RCMP.

Johnston said it was lucky they had no overnight animals as patients, as an event like this would be unquestionably terrifying for them.

“We tend to not have too many overnight patients, so thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened.”

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said the investigation is still underway.

“It looks like they didn’t get past the reception desk,” he said. “We have sent the forensic identification section there to process the scene.”

“[We’re] pretty upset that someone would vandalize the clinic, you know it’s just kind of hurtful and concerning,” said Johnston.

However, Johnston said the community has made the experience easier, with the number of residents reaching out and offering to help making a big difference.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. and Alberta Indigenous leaders protest major Teck oilsands project

Just Posted

Agricultural Land Commission approves cannabis facility in Beaver Creek

Proposed facility outside Port Alberni had been caught up in ALR red tape

Alberni writer and poet to read at Words on Fire

Chelsea Comeau has her own freelance writing and editing business

North Island College hosting nursing info session

Info sessions will take place Monday, Jan. 27 at Port Alberni and Campbell River campuses

Photographer captures Port Alberni personalities in black and white portraits

Meet John Douglas, Courtney Naesgaard in double exhibit Jan. 18 at Rollin Art Centre

Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant application process for 2020

Nearly $30K available for Port Alberni-based charities

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Warm ‘blob’ could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: study

Unprecedented death toll raises red flag for North American marine ecosystems

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Nanaimo mom will celebrate 40th in style after $500,000 lotto win

Crystal Giesbrecht matches all four numbers on BC/49 Extra

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Most Read