Power outage leaves Tofino and Ucluelet in the dark

BC Hydro says it was caused by a transmission circuit failure

Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning after a transmission circuit failure caused blackouts in Ucluelet and Tofino.

Approximately 4,000 customers are in the dark and there is no estimated time for the lights to come back on, according to BC Hydro.

Power went out just after 8 a.m., affecting a large portion of the Pacific Rim throughout all of Ucluelet, Port Albion and Tofino.

The outages also affect Opitsat, Ahousat, and parts of both Vargas and Meares Islands.

BC Hydro says that crews are now en route to fix the problem and will be arriving at 11:30 a.m.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered
Next story
BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

Just Posted

PROGRESS 2018: What brings people to Port Alberni?

City, Welcome Wagon are finding answers from people moving to Alberni

Port Alberni charity golf classic turns 25

One of the oldest-running golf tournaments in Canada going strong

Power outage leaves Tofino and Ucluelet in the dark

BC Hydro says it was caused by a transmission circuit failure

PROGRESS 2018: It’s game on with Westcoast Games

Residual wood, technology, social interaction play into new Port Alberni-based enterprise

PROGRESS 2018: Shipbuilding a growth industry for Alberni Valley

Canadian Maritime Engineering gains a foothold in marine industry

Alberni grads head to prom in style

2018 prom parade took place on Saturday

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Most Read