Power outage leaves Tofino and Ucluelet in the dark

BC Hydro says it was caused by a transmission circuit failure

Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning after a transmission circuit failure caused blackouts in Ucluelet and Tofino.

Approximately 4,000 customers are in the dark and there is no estimated time for the lights to come back on, according to BC Hydro.

Crews will be heading to outages affecting 4,250 customers in #Tofino & #Ucluelet due to a transmission circuit failure. They'll provide updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/eV9C6ihFJJ pic.twitter.com/ZZKrasa3Wh — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 14, 2018

Power went out just after 8 a.m., affecting a large portion of the Pacific Rim throughout all of Ucluelet, Port Albion and Tofino.

The outages also affect Opitsat, Ahousat, and parts of both Vargas and Meares Islands.

BC Hydro says that crews are now en route to fix the problem and will be arriving at 11:30 a.m.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

