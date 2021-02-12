Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)

Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)

Preliminary inquiry planned in trial of man accused of Nanaimo teen’s murder

Steven Bacon expected to be in Nanaimo for court appearance scheduled for Nov. 1-5

The man accused of the first-degree murder of Makayla Chang is expected to make his first in-person appearance in court in Nanaimo in November.

The date for the pre-trial preliminary inquiry for the trial of Steven Michael Bacon was set for Nov. 1-5 during a telephone conference at the Nanaimo Courthouse between Judge Justine Saunders, Crown counsel Nick Barber and defence counsel Gilbert Labine.

Bacon, 61, is currently being held in jail at a 121-bed maximum security prison in North Bay, Ont. He has been incarcerated in Ontario since he was arrested in 2019 on unrelated charges. Bacon will be tried in Nanaimo on a charge of first-degree murder.

Bacon had no comment during Friday’s telephone conference other than to acknowlege he had heard the proceedings.

Bacon’s court appearance in November will be the first time Makayla Chang’s father, Kerry Chang, will see his daughter’s accused murderer since Bacon left Nanaimo. Chang, who attended the telephone conference, said he is pleased with how the investigation has gone.

“I don’t know a lot of the details yet,” Chang said. “November’s quite some time away … I just spoke with Crown and one of the investigators who assured us he will be brought out here for court … I can’t give you an honest answer as far as how my reaction’s going to be. There’s some pretty significant stuff that’s happened here. We still just take everything day by day, but we’re very confident there’ll be a conviction on the charge of first-degree.”

Makayla Chang went missing in March 2017 and her body was found two months later.

RELATED: Date for preliminary inquiry in Makayla Chang murder case expected in two months’ time

RELATED: Accused pleads not guilty in Makayla Chang murder

RELATED: Community remembers Makayla Chang on what should have been her 18th birthday


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme Courtmurder trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kerry Chang, father of murder victim Makayla Chang, said Friday he “can’t give an honest answer” about how he will feel when he sees Steven Michael Bacon, who is scheduled makes his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Kerry Chang, father of murder victim Makayla Chang, said Friday he “can’t give an honest answer” about how he will feel when he sees Steven Michael Bacon, who is scheduled makes his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery
Next story
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Just Posted

Quu’asa coordinator John Gomez, left, harm reduction coordinator Becki Nookemis and Lee Lucas keep the propane fires burning at a warming tent set up jointly by Quu’asa and Teechuktl programs in front of Dry Creek Park on Feb. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coordinated effort gives Port Alberni’s homeless and vulnerable a warm place to stay

Warming centre on Third Avenue staying open until 6 a.m.

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni city council to go in camera to discuss Wintergreen Apartments

Calls to emergency services at the Fourth Ave. property have ‘almost doubled’ in the past year

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono battles with a pair of Nanaimo Clippers for the puck during a preseason game in late 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs rookie commits to NCAA hockey team

Port McNeill hockey product played in the Bulldogs’ extended training camp

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)
Preliminary inquiry planned in trial of man accused of Nanaimo teen’s murder

Steven Bacon expected to be in Nanaimo for court appearance scheduled for Nov. 1-5

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Most Read