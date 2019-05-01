Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has called on both Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help alleviate the fuel shortage that has contributed to record gasoline prices in B.C., as he continues to oppose expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Horgan said Wednesday that B.C. he has put in an urgent request to speak to Trudeau to find ways to increase refined fuel to B.C., or light crude that can be refined at the Parkland Fuels refinery in Burnaby.

Horgan says he has a call in to @JustinTrudeau to ask what options he has to put more light oil or fuel down #TransMountain #bcpoli #bcleg pic.twitter.com/tG0UG26mQw — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) May 1, 2019

Horgan also described his “cordial” first phone call with new Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who has proclaimed the Rachel Notley government’s law intended to restrict fuel shipments to B.C., but confirmed he wants to negotiate with B.C. before attempting to use it.

Horgan said he was encouraged by Kenney’s interest in the fuel price situation, but declined to comment on the suggestion that additional fuel shipments might be a way to settle the dispute over pipeline expansion.

more to come….