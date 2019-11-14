Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, Premier John Horgan and Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser paid a visit to the Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni on Wednesday evening to talk to supporters. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Premier John Horgan stops in Port Alberni

Horgan headed to Bamfield to discuss road improvements

Premier John Horgan made a brief stop in Port Alberni on Wednesday evening (Nov. 13) on his way to Bamfield to discuss improvements to the road.

A pub night at the Blue Marlin Inn on Wednesday was a casual evening of socializing with NDP members, supporters and friends as the premier paid a visit to the Alberni Valley.

Special guests included current Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser and Gerard Janssen, the former MLA for the Alberni riding. Newly re-elected Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns also made an appearance.

“I haven’t seen Gord since the election so I was very happy to see him return,” said Horgan on Wednesday evening.

Horgan was on his way to Bamfield to meet with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations and representatives from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and City of Port Alberni so that he could discuss economic development in the region.

“The [Bamfield] road is key to that, but there’s some challenges because the road isn’t owned by the province,” he explained. “It’s owned by Western Forest Products. There’s a range of issues, but we’ll be working through those tomorrow and hopefully we’ll be able to come up with some solutions around health and safety and following up on the deaths on the road.”

READ MORE: Bamfield Road safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash

READ MORE: Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Horgan already met with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations in September to discuss upgrades to the privately owned gravel road that is the only vehicle access between Port Alberni and Bamfield. The road was the site of a bus crash on Sept. 13 that resulted in the deaths of two University of Victoria students.

Horgan said he also plans to meet with Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions to talk about “some of the issues around her plate.” But his objective on Wednesday evening was just to connect with some of the people he hasn’t seen in a while.

“[Tonight] was just an opportunity to stop and see some friends and reconnect,” he added.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products
Next story
Use of force deemed justifiable in arrest of suspect after snowy chase near Nanaimo

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan stops in Port Alberni

Horgan headed to Bamfield to discuss road improvements

CMHA Port Alberni to launch community clean-up crew

CMHA received a $51,500 grant from city

Hotel California tribute band stops in Port Alberni

Eagles tribute band brings rock and roll classics to ADSS Theatre

Alberni Golf Club to host Iron Person tournament

Course will be slightly tougher; open to all ages of golfers including non-members

ARTS AROUND: Crafters wanted for annual Mistletoe Market

The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Christmas Market is just around the corner

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Use of force deemed justifiable in arrest of suspect after snowy chase near Nanaimo

Independent Investigation Office of B.C. reports on incident from late last winter

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Most Read