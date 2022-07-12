A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George cop shoots arrestee during altercation at detachment

Police watchdog investigating after man sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody Monday (July 11).

RCMP took the man in Monday morning after he was reported stealing something near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street, according to initial information collected by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C (IIO).

Officers arrested the man and were preparing to put him in a cell when an altercation broke out and one cop shot the man, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the IIO.

It’s now investigating to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Man in his 50s sent back to the U.S. Midwest after coming to meet girl at B.C. park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

northernbcPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Vancouver Island firefighters warn motorists about carelessly butting out
Next story
Two dragonboat festival participants bear-sprayed in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Alberni Valley firefighters battle a house fire on Thompson Road on Tuesday, July 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley fire crews battling house fire in Beaver Creek

Chernomaz team members Ryland Chernomaz, from left, Scott Low, Rich Chernomaz and Kaitlyn Schievink watch as Brendin Schievink putts during the Alberni Golf Classic, July 9, 2022 at Port Alberni Golf Club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Alberni Charity Golf Classic draws full house after two-year pause for COVID-19

Alberni Valley fire crews work to extinguish a structure fire in the 2900-block of Eighth Avenue, across from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Crews battle house fire in Port Alberni’s arts district

<a href="https://mapcarta.com/24297148" target="_blank">(mapcarta.com) </a>
Fishing vessel sinks in Alberni Inlet