Kennedy Barker. (Facebook)

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

WARNING: A photo in this story may be offensive to some readers.

A woman is in custody after biting off another woman’s lip during a gruesome fight in Prince George.

RCMP confirmed on Monday that Hailee Marie Kowalchuck, 26, was arrested on Jan. 25 at about 1:30 a.m. after reports of a fight at a home on North Nechako Road.

When officers arrived, they found Kowalchuck’s victim missing a portion of her bottom lip.

Investigators believe the two women knew each other and that alcohol was a factor leading up to the bite.

Kowalchuck has been charged with aggravated assault, assault and failure to comply with a probation order. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

While the RCMP have not named the woman who lost part of her lip, an online fundraiser has been launched for the victim, apparently named Kennedy Barker. A Facebook user named Kennedy Barker has shared the fundraiser on her profile.

The campaign hopes to raise $10,000 to help Barker pay for legal fees, medication and plastic surgeries.

“Kennedy spent the evening having dinner and visiting while having drinks with a person she thought was her friend in Prince George, B.C.,” the campaign alleges.

“While she was sleeping, her ‘friend’ tied her hands behind her back, beat her senseless for 15 minutes, threatened her life and then proceeded to BITE HER LIP OFF with her teeth.”

According to the fundraiser, Barker escaped her attacker after the bite, locked herself in a bathroom until police arrived, and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

The assault comes just weeks after the young woman updated her Facebook profile picture celebrating the start of a new job as a care aide.

“Proud to have a job where I give back to those suffering with horrible conditions that make their everyday life difficult to live,” Barker posted in the profile photo caption.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The GoFundMe campaign launched for alleged victim Kennedy Barker includes this photo. (GoFundMe)

Previous story
U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei
Next story
‘Catch-up for years’ as backlogged U.S. immigration courts open

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop a close game against Surrey Eagles

Eagles score twice in less than a minute to take the 2-1 lead

Liberal lean in Nanaimo could lead to provincial election: poll

Poll shows Liberal leader Harris has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

Alberni Armada to host 36th annual wrestling invitational Feb. 1–2

The Alberni Armada Wrestling Invitational, long regarded as one of the premier… Continue reading

Montreal harpist Eveline Rousseau performs at Char’s Landing

Tickets are available for the Jan. 26 show—doors open 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Stellar Jay Organics is Vancouver Island’s first approved cannabis shop

Stellar Jay Organics in Port Hardy has been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Police raid Leaf Compassion dispensary on the Island

Owner in court Tuesday on charges from two years ago

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read