Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

A Princeton couple recently took “the trip of a lifetime,” a two-week, all-inclusive stay at a luxurious Cuban resort, and they paid for it all using their Save-on More points.

“It was amazing,” said Jo-Anne Roth. “We hadn’t had a holiday in 17 years.”

Roth began strategically collecting points about four years ago. She accumulated 840,000 points, which covered all the costs of the trip, valued at about $3,800.

The rewards program covered everything from airfare, food, alcohol and bus rides, to a Vancouver hotel, and health insurance.

With the trip paid for, Roth and her husband Andy were able to purchase extras, like a cruise and a jeep safari.

Roth, a former Save-On employee, said she collected points for years. “And I spent them stupidly, on milk or whatever.”

When she began watching the store flyers and taking advantage of points events, she realized it could turn into big bucks.

Roth routinely purchases items when they come with bonus points, and schedules her store visits to maximize incentives.

For example, if the store is offering points for a $50 purchase but she needs $100 worth of groceries, she will spend $50 one day, and $50 the next.

“I think that people can really benefit from points, be they Save-on points or Optimum points or whatever, it’s worth it.”

Roth has already collected 50,000 new points.

“I’ll save them up again and then sit back and think of what I want to do.”

