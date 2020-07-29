Procession held for fallen Vancouver Island firefighter

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits died at the scene of a barn fire on July 16

Port Alberni firefighters prepare to raise the flag from the top of the ladder truck in honour of Lt. Ron Suits during a procession on Wednesday, July 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Fire departments from across Vancouver Island paid their respects to a fallen firefighter during a long procession today (Wednesday, July 29).

Lt. Ron Suits of the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SLVFD) died on July 16 after going into cardiac arrest while responding to a barn fire on the rural McCoy Lake Road in the Alberni Valley.

On Wednesday, his remains were returned to Port Alberni, as members of the SLVFD travelled to Courtenay to pick up Suits’ ashes. Firefighters from different departments lined the roads from Comox to Port Alberni to pay their respects as the procession passed by.

Check back later for the full story…



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfirefighters



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Firefighters line Johnston Road to pay their respects to Lt. Ron Suits. Suits’ remains were returned to Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 29 by the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Suits’ wife, Leanne, and daughter, Rebecca, were also in the truck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni firefighters prepare to raise the flag from the top of the ladder truck in honour of Lt. Ron Suits during a procession on Wednesday, July 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni firefighters prepare to raise the flag from the top of the ladder truck in honour of Lt. Ron Suits during a procession on Wednesday, July 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 49 crosses the Orange Bridge over the Somass River, bringing fallen Lt. Ron Suits’ ashes home. Suits’ wife Leanne and daughter Rebecca rode in the engine from Courtenay to Sproat Lake. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department volunteers drive over the Orange Bridge on Pacific Rim Highway, part of a procession bringing the late Lt. Ron Suits’ ashes home to Sproat Lake. Suits died while on duty at the scene of a fire on July 16, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)