Port Alberni firefighters prepare to raise the flag from the top of the ladder truck in honour of Lt. Ron Suits during a procession on Wednesday, July 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Procession held for fallen Vancouver Island firefighter

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits died at the scene of a barn fire on July 16

Fire departments from across Vancouver Island paid their respects to a fallen firefighter during a long procession today (Wednesday, July 29).

Lt. Ron Suits of the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SLVFD) died on July 16 after going into cardiac arrest while responding to a barn fire on the rural McCoy Lake Road in the Alberni Valley.

On Wednesday, his remains were returned to Port Alberni, as members of the SLVFD travelled to Courtenay to pick up Suits’ ashes. Firefighters from different departments lined the roads from Comox to Port Alberni to pay their respects as the procession passed by.

Check back later for the full story…


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters line Johnston Road to pay their respects to Lt. Ron Suits. Suits’ remains were returned to Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 29 by the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Suits’ wife, Leanne, and daughter, Rebecca, were also in the truck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni firefighters prepare to raise the flag from the top of the ladder truck in honour of Lt. Ron Suits during a procession on Wednesday, July 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni firefighters prepare to raise the flag from the top of the ladder truck in honour of Lt. Ron Suits during a procession on Wednesday, July 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 49 crosses the Orange Bridge over the Somass River, bringing fallen Lt. Ron Suits’ ashes home. Suits’ wife Leanne and daughter Rebecca rode in the engine from Courtenay to Sproat Lake. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department volunteers drive over the Orange Bridge on Pacific Rim Highway, part of a procession bringing the late Lt. Ron Suits’ ashes home to Sproat Lake. Suits died while on duty at the scene of a fire on July 16, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Firefighters from Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department form a procession along with apparatus from Beaver Creek, Dashwood VFD, RCMP, the office of the fire commissioner and more, escorting fallen officer Lt. Ron Suits’ remains home on July 29, 2020. Suits died of a heart attack while fighting a fire on July 16, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Just Posted

Procession held for fallen Vancouver Island firefighter

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits died at the scene of a barn fire on July 16

QUINN’S QUIPS: Alberni man discovers a mystery in a rock face

Fred Thompson said ‘face’ revealed in rock after area was logged has to be man made

LOOK BACK: Canadian Pacific Railway’s wharf in Port Alberni

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

ALBERNI GOLF: Rasmussen scores hole in one

50 men teed it up for the two man best ball

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to hold artisan market

Market on Aug. 8 will also be a ‘mini book sale’

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Pilots report laser interference while en route to Nanaimo and Victoria

Airplane and helicopter pilots report green flashes, green beams coming from Saltair

Shocked spectators watch as man drowns squirrel at Cowichan Lake

Incident in Lake Cowichan spoiled a perfect summer day for many

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Most Read