The Huu-ay-aht First Nations have made housing one of their top priorities. A new housing development is being built in Anacla, with an estimated completion date of March 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATION)

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations have made housing one of their top priorities. A new housing development is being built in Anacla, with an estimated completion date of March 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATION)

PROGRESS 2021: Housing is a priority for central Island’s First Nations

Huu-ay-aht First Nations use multi-million-dollar grant for Anacla dwellings

This story is part of our Progress 2021 publication. You can read the special edition in its entirety on our website.

New housing is a priority for the First Nations whose territories encompass the Alberni Valley and surrounding region.

At Huu-ay-aht First Nations, a grant from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation will translate into 11 new housing units in Anacla by March 2022.

Huu-ay-aht and Uchucklesaht First Nations both received Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) grants to build homes in their respective communities. The CMHC announced a total RHI investment of nearly $7 million to build 19 units of affordable housing for B.C. First Nations under the National Housing Strategy.

Huu-ah-aht received $3.62 million for its development with the remainder going to Uchucklesaht for seven units of housing.

“We have made a commitment to our people to create a safe, healthy place to live where they can connect with the land and their culture,” Tahiti Hawil Aiisin (head Hereditary Chief Derek Peters) said in mid-May.

“A key to fulfilling this commitment is offering proper housing in our hahuuli (traditional territory), and this grant allows us to take a big step toward that goal. By doing this, we honour our sacred principles of ?iisaak (utmost respect), ?uu?aluk (taking care of) and Hisuk ma cawak (everything is one).”

Work on the units began in March 2021 and includes a fourplex, duplex and five single-family homes of varying sizes.

“This 11-unit housing project builds on the success of our 2020 housing project, and it brings our total new housing units up to 22,” Chief Councillor Robert Dennis Sr. said.

READ: Road to recovery remains unpaved for Huu-ay-aht First Nations

“Thanks to the timely contribution from CMHC we are able to offer affordable housing to more of our citizens so they can move home and enjoy our wonderful homeland.”

Huu-ay-aht and BC Housing are also partnering to build Oomiiqsu, a 16-unit culturally appropriate Mother Centre in Port Alberni designed to keep Indigenous families together. Oomiiqsu will also offer child-care spaces, administration offices and meeting rooms.

The provincial government last week announced 47 new affordable housing projects through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund. Among the projects to receive funding is one in Port Alberni, 35 homes for Indigenous Peoples at 4210 Cedarwood St., in partnership with Citaapi Mahtii Housing Society. An amount of funding was not revealed for any of the individual projects; the Community Housing Fund is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for moderate- and low-income families and individuals.

BamfieldFirst NationsHousing

Previous story
Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario
Next story
Interior Health’s top doctor arrested for sexual assault in Kelowna

Just Posted

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations have made housing one of their top priorities. A new housing development is being built in Anacla, with an estimated completion date of March 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATION)
PROGRESS 2021: Housing is a priority for central Island’s First Nations

Huu-ay-aht First Nations use multi-million-dollar grant for Anacla dwellings

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson makes a save during a January 2020 game against Langley. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender reflects on MVP season

Luke Pearson named top goaltender in BCHL’s Island pod

The old Franklin River Bridge on the third stage of the Alberni Inlet Trail was spotted collapsed on June 13 by trail maintenance volunteers. The fallen deck part has since drifted off and grounded farther down the river.
ACRD looks at improvements to Alberni Inlet Trail, Maplehurst Park

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will be using COVID-19 restart funding for both projects

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
No charges against police officer in the fatal shooting of Chantel Moore

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island woman

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor arrested for sexual assault in Kelowna

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Burnaby RCMP arrested a man last week who was under investigation in Hamilton for sexual assault allegations. The man was charged Tuesday and has links to Victoria. (Courtesy Burnaby RCMP)
Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Restaurant and bar worker charged with six counts in Hamilton

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read