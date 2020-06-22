Prom on wheels brings party to Alberni graduates

Port Alberni graduates might not be able to attend their prom this year, but a youth organization in the Alberni Valley is hoping to bring the prom to grads, instead.

Young Life Port Alberni is organizing a “Prom on Wheels” that will travel around town on Sunday, June 28. Volunteers will play music from cars as they drive past graduates’ houses, giving each individual a taste of the prom experience that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer Aaron McKitrick calls it a “physically-distanced dance party.” He was inspired by a number of similar events across the United States and Canada.

“Teens can get dressed up and get ready at home,” he explained. “Then we come with speakers, blasting their favourite songs as we come around the corner.”

A pair of photographers will take pictures for the grads, and McKitrick will even have Prom King and Prom Queen crowns for grads to wear.

“We recognize that this is a big moment for a lot of kids,” said McKitrick. “We wanted to try and inspire hope in this time. We’re hoping it will be a prom they remember for the rest of their lives.”

The Prom on Wheels isn’t only open to graduates—McKitrick says volunteers are happy to pay a visit to younger high school students who want to participate, too. The prom is open to students from both Alberni District Secondary School and Eighth Avenue Learning Centre.

As of Monday afternoon, McKitrick said more than 15 grads have already signed up for the Prom on Wheels.

Graduates can sign up via a Google doc by providing their name, phone number, address and a couple of song requests. A link to the Google doc is available on the ADSS PAC Facebook page, or you can reach out to McKitrick at 250-808-8533 with any questions. The deadline to sign up is Saturday, June 27 at noon.

The Prom on Wheels isn’t the only graduation event that will take place this weekend. Graduates will also be holding a “Prom Cruise” on Saturday, June 27, departing from the Athletic Hall at 6 p.m.



