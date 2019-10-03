Prosecutor urges judge to find ex-hostage Joshua Boyle guilty of assaulting wife

Crown says Joshua Boyle guilty of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman

A Crown attorney is urging a judge to find former hostage Joshua Boyle guilty of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman, saying he used a calculated mixture of kindness and cruelty to ensnare her in an emotional web.

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham told Ontario court Judge Peter Doody today that Coleman’s credible evidence against Boyle is bolstered by other witness testimony and documentation that paints him as a controlling, dominant husband who instilled fear.

Boyle, 36, has pleaded not guilty to offences against Coleman including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement in the period of October to December 2017.

READ MORE: Ex-hostage Boyle’s testimony at assault trial was evasive, self-serving

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in Ottawa after he and Coleman returned to Canada following five years as overseas captives of Taliban-linked extremists.

Coleman has testified that Boyle created a list of demands that included an edict she make him ejaculate twice a day, seven days a week, or face “chastising,” his word for spanking.

Boyle has denied making such an order, but Cunningham says the list is “akin to a smoking gun” in the case.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot
Next story
Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Tropical sea turtle rescued from Alberni Inlet

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Alberni city councillor elected to UBCM executive

Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon has been elected as a director-at-large… Continue reading

Wutke has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Club wind-up will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love for nature

Shelley Penner and Nigel Atkin will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre

UPDATED: People’s Party of Canada Courtenay-Alberni candidate ends campaign

And then there were five. Elections Canada posted the official listing for… Continue reading

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Island campground spared from closure while owners’ case reviewed

Firm deadline to cease operations removed while parties work on ALR exclusion

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Most Read