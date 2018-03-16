Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Protesters were back in Burnaby Friday attempting to stop construction on the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, just a day after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the operator an injunction.
In videos posted to social media, demonstrators said they were standing outside the “injunction zone,” on Underhill Avenue. One woman had chained herself using metal tubing to a dump truck believed to be owned by Kinder Morgan.
According to Facebook group Burnaby Mountain Updates, RCMP arrived, removed the protester from the truck and placed her in handcuffs.
Black Press Media has put a call into RCMP for details.
In February, a woman was arrested after chaining herself to equipment at a Kinder Morgan worksite in Coquitlam.
Earlier this month, RCMP arrested six people during a four-day anti-pipeline demonstration.
More to come.
