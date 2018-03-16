Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Protesters were back in Burnaby Friday attempting to stop construction on the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, just a day after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the operator an injunction.

In videos posted to social media, demonstrators said they were standing outside the “injunction zone,” on Underhill Avenue. One woman had chained herself using metal tubing to a dump truck believed to be owned by Kinder Morgan.

According to Facebook group Burnaby Mountain Updates, RCMP arrived, removed the protester from the truck and placed her in handcuffs.

Black Press Media has put a call into RCMP for details.

READ MORE: Pipeline protesters can’t continue to obstruct expansion construction, judge rules

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

The injunction against the demonstrators out is indefinite, allowing Trans Mountain to continue work it’s legally entitled to do after the federal government approved the twinning of an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby in the belief it is in the best interest of Canada.

Trans Mountain has said that while protests began in November, it sought an injunction after demonstrators began intensifying their blockades recently when trees were being cleared.

In February, a woman was arrested after chaining herself to equipment at a Kinder Morgan worksite in Coquitlam.

Earlier this month, RCMP arrested six people during a four-day anti-pipeline demonstration.

Construction on the project is expected to last until December 2020.

More to come.

