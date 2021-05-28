Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)

Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Four people were arrested at two old-growth logging protest camps on southern Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28.

RCMP said that they arrested two protesters at a camp on the Hatton Mainline Forest Service Road after they were removed from a tree structure without incident by officers trained in high-angle rescue. Two others were arrested at a blockade near Port Renfrew, one of whom was removed from a tree structure.

All four protesters were arrested for breaching a BC Supreme a BC Supreme Court injunction that prohibits blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46, which Teal-Cedar Products Ltd. owns the rights to harvest. The RCMP have arrested 137 individuals since enforcement began on Monday, May 17, including at least nine who have been arrested more than once.

Protesters are making a push to increase numbers at the Fairy Creek camp significantly this weekend, with convoys scheduled to leave both Victoria and Duncan on Saturday morning. Many protesters have said they plan to travel to Vancouver Island from the Mainland, in spite of a ban on non-essential travel. Pro-logging groups are also organizing rallies of their own near Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake, west of Lake Cowichan.

Other rallies are planned to take place in Victoria, Cumberland and Squamish, among other locations.

Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
