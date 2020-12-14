An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

The New Year will bring a new highway closure schedule for travellers heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region.

B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure announced on Monday, Dec. 14, that the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday beginning Jan. 5.

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project being paid for by the provincial and federal governments.

The closure shift comes after the project’s contractor Emil Anderson Construction launched an online survey on Nov. 23 asking residents for input on the closure times and announced on Nov. 26 that the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure would move to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. based on the survey’s results.

The contractor’s announcement sparked confusion however as the ministry said no schedule changes had been approved or authorized and that the closure windows had not changed.

The ministry’s Dec. 14 announcement suggests it will indeed abide by the survey’s results.

“The new closure window follows input recently received from local residents, commercial operators and local stakeholders,” the ministry’s Dec. 14 announcement reads. “On-site geotechnical investigations determined that the safest time to blast is during daylight hours, to allow for safe and efficient removal of loose rock after each blast. Daytime blasting and scheduled road closures are expected to be required through spring 2021.”

More to come…


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Tofino,Transportationucluelet

