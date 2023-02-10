Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts

Premier David Eby, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang, and mayor Brenda Locke at an announcement for local government infrastructure in Surrey on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The spending splurge of B.C.’s New Democratic government continues.

Premier David Eby announced Friday morning (Feb. 10) in Surrey that his government would distribute grants worth $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts by the end of March 2023.

Communities will be able to use the grants to build affordable housing infrastructure and amenities to prepare for future growth.

“Cities need more resources than what are available,” Eby said.

B.C. faces an infrastructure need now because of decisions made by past governments, he added.

“Every B.C. community should be place where you can build a good life.”

Eby said municipalities don’t have to apply for the grants. The province will instead use a population-based formula to hand out the money with the smallest grant amount being $500,000.

“The formula is based on an adjusted population that recognizes that rural communities with smaller populations have higher costs in delivering and the growth (in population) between the two census periods of 2016 and 2021 and making sure that the distribution is fair among cities,” he said.

While the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will provide “guidance” in working with municipalities and regional district to identify needs, municipalities will retain final control, he said.

“We are putting a lot of faith in local government and regional districts to know what the priorities are in their communities,” he said. While the province considered a grant-based system, it would have taken about a year, he added.

“Communities don’t have time for that,” he said. “They need the resources right now.”

But he clarified that money could not be used for operating costs. It has to go into infrastructure and amenities like community centres, sewage plants, roads and items like it. The province will also require municipalities to put the money into a separate account to make sure that they are accountable to their communities, so that residents can see how money has gone into which projects, he added.

“They can certainly use (grants) to complement other municipal funding, but we want them to be transparent about where the money actually ends up,” he said.

