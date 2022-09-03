Provincial bursary improves access to nursing program at North Island College

Breanna Patterson assists a client at Evergreen Seniors Home in Campbell River as part of her practicum hours in the Practical Nursing program at NIC. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Health-care assistants hoping to branch into practical nursing now have more financial support to advance their careers, thanks to some provincial funding.

The province is providing a new $3 million bursary fund for health-care assistants registered in an Access to Practical Nursing (APN) pathway program from Sept. 1, 2021 to May 31, 2024 at North Island College and other qualifying post-secondary institutions across B.C. (currently this includes Coast Mountain College, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and Vancouver Community College).

“Together, we’re making a better life for British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, in a press release. “We’re accomplishing this by improving access to much-needed health services in our province, and providing amazing career opportunities for people. With these bursaries, we’re making education more affordable and accessible for people to make the leap and upskill from health-care assistant positions to practical nursing; a valued career that is in very high demand.”

Each eligible health-care assistant will receive $10,000 to cover the cost of the program, including tuition and fee costs. Participants will be required to sign a 12-month return-of-service agreement, committing to work in the health-care system following graduation from the program.

