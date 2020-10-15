An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled back in court today after a 30 day psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled back in court today after a 30 day psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Psychiatric exam finds man accused of murdering Alberta doctor fit to stand trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta has been found fit to stand trial after a psychiatric exam.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

A judge initially ordered a five-day psychiatric exam to see if Mabiour understood the charges against him. Last month, the judge extended it another 30 days because the accused was refusing to co-operate with medical staff.

Mabiour has previously gone on tirades in court, demanding to know why the court won’t ask him why he killed his family doctor, insisting he is sick and needs to see a doctor and saying that he doesn’t trust the Canadian justice system.

He was calmer at an appearance Wednesday via video from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Provincial court Judge Gordon Yake said an evaluation by Dr. Yuri Metelitsa with the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre found Mabiour does understand the charges again him and the matter can go to trial.

“Mr. Mabiour at this stage is fit to stand trial,” said Yake.

He encouraged Mabiour to talk to legal-aid and apply for a lawyer.

“I feel he should have some pretty significant legal advice,” the judge said.

But Mabiour said he’s not interested.

“I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision,,” he told the court.

“Why would I want to have legal aid?”

The case was adjourned to Nov. 6 to allow time for Mabiour to consider his options.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and that a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

READ MORE: ‘I killed him:’ Psychiatric exam ordered for accused in Alberta doctor slaying

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaDoctorsmurder trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19
Next story
Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Just Posted

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

The Barkley Sentinel, a 73-foot Ocean Class Oil Spill Response Vessel, arrived in the Alberni Inlet on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. It will be one of several vessels moored at the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation’s base in Port Alberni, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY PA PORT AUTHORITY)
Alberni spill response base to conduct exercise at fuel dock Oct. 15

Fuel dock will remain open for business during West Coast Marine Response Corporation’s drill

NDP candidate for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, Bowinn Ma, introduces NDP Leader John Horgan during a campaign stop at Seaspan Shipyards in North Vancouver B.C., on Friday, October 9, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
QUINN’ QUIPS: Words matter: especially when running for election

How does something like this happen in 2020?

AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni Valley Curling Club set to re-open for members only

Registration is open for COVID-19 modified curling until Oct. 15

A painting by Port Alberni artist Pam Turner. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre holding socially-distanced meet and greet

Port Alberni artist Pam Turner and her grandson Rylan Bourne have their artwork on display

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

Apparent unidentified flying object spotted on Wednesday night near McCallum Road exit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Most Read