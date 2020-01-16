(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni taxpayers will have a chance to provide feedback on the city’s draft 2020-2024 budget during an upcoming committee of the whole meeting.

Council gave first reading to the 2020-2024 five-year financial plan on Monday, Jan. 13. City staff emphasized on Monday that this is only a draft, and more discussion will take place before the budget has to be adopted in May.

READ MORE: High staff injury rate, poor condition of parks driving up costs in Port Alberni

READ MORE: City of Port Alberni departments ask for more staff

READ MORE: Port Alberni Fire Department needs new equipment

“First reading is essentially the time where council is introduced formally to the bylaw,” said deputy city clerk Twyla Slonski. “It has staff assign a formal number to the bylaw for reference. At this stage, there is not intended to be any discussion of the bylaw, it’s generally there for you to receive, table, and you’ll make your considerations moving forward.”

Mayor Sharie Minions agreed that this is “a different process” for the city. Usually, city council holds budget discussions then passes first reading. This new process is more like that of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, she added.

Council will look over the budget in the coming months and make changes.

The current draft of the budget shows a tax increase of approximately $102.60 or a 5.2 percent increase per average household ($315,000 as per BC Assessment). This could change, depending on upcoming budget discussions.

A committee of the whole meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, giving members of the public a chance to enter budget discussions. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in council chambers and you can also watch live online at www.portalberni.ca/streaming-video.

The draft budget can be found online at www.portalberni.ca/budget.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Watchdog probes complaint about Canadian political parties’ data use
Next story
Winter storm warning lifted for most of southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Port Alberni’s Winter Film Fest begins

First film in the series is The Farewell

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre looking for artists

Deadline for applications is April 30

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Winter storm warning lifted for most of southern Vancouver Island

Schools open in Alberni, capital region, closed Campbell River to Cowichan

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Island machete attack victim released from hospital

Bob Plumb released from hospital just prior to Christmas and is recovering at home

Most Read