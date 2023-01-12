The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Public will get a say in Port Alberni pool feasibility study

Advisory committee will be appointed, won’t have voting privileges, says Alberni-Clayoquot board

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) will be looking for community members at large to provide input on plans for a new pool in the Alberni Valley.

Michael McGregor, ACRD staff lead for the Aquatics Centre Feasibility Study, told the ACRD board on Wednesday, Jan. 11 that consultant HCMA Architecture and Design has already started work on a feasibility study for the region’s new pool. But before community engagement takes place, the ACRD will be forming an advisory committee to discuss the needs and options for an aquatics facility in the Alberni Valley.

“The purpose of this advisory committee is to get together First Nation representatives, elected representatives, community members, and dig into the details,” he said.

Daniel Sailland, ACRD CAO, clarified that the committee will not be voting to make decisions, but will provide recommendations to bring to the board.

“It increases the variability of the discussion prior to getting it to the board meeting,” Sailland said. “They won’t be voting to make decisions, they’ll be digesting information and making comments and recommendations to the board.”

The committee will consist of representatives from three local First Nations (Tseshaht, Hupacasath and Uchucklesaht), elected officials and community members at large from five different areas (Port Alberni, Beaufort, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake).

McGregor explained that the ACRD will be putting out an open call to the public in the coming weeks for community members at large, and these committee members will be appointed at a future board meeting.

Community engagement for the new pool is expected to begin this summer, with a final report coming out sometime between August and December 2023.


