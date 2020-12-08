More than 360 ribbons can be found on the tree outside of Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society on Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

More than 360 ribbons can be found on the tree outside of Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society on Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Purple ribbons mark rise in domestic violence in Port Alberni

This year, there are more than 360 ribbons on the tree

Hundreds of purple ribbons adorn the tree outside of Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS) in Uptown Port Alberni, marking a rise in domestic violence since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that starts on Nov. 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and ends Dec. 10 (World Human Rights Day). Each year, ACAWS marks the occasion by putting up purple ribbons. Each ribbon represents a reported incident of violence against youth or women in the Alberni Valley over the past year.

This year, there are more than 360 ribbons on the tree.

“It’s horrible,” said ACAWS executive director Ellen Frood. “But at least it’s representative of that fact that women are feeling comfortable coming forward and reporting.”

Domestic violence has been on the rise in Port Alberni since the pandemic was declared in March. According to the Port Alberni RCMP, domestic violence calls were up by 100 percent in the second quarter of the year (April to June) and the third quarter (July to September).

Frood says the pandemic has had a direct impact on these numbers.

“Sadly, an abuser will often try and isolate the partner,” said Frood. “Now we have the provincial health officer telling people to stay at home. Call it a perfect storm, if you will.”

Although the first couple months of the pandemic were “fairly quiet” at ACAWS, Frood said most programs are now fully booked, and victim services is seeing “a large number” of domestic violence files moving through the court system. Most ACAWS staff are working remotely, using phones and computers to offer support services and counselling.

“We’re like everybody in the community right now,” said Frood. “We’ve had to become very innovative in how we offer our services. But we haven’t stopped at any time.”

The Transition House run by ACAWS remains open 24/7 for women who are experiencing domestic abuse and their children. Women who do not feel safe making a phone call can text 250-206-1011 to reach out to the Transition House.

According to Frood, the purple ribbon campaign is a way to raise awareness for the community and to let people know that there is a safe place available for women and children who have been affected by domestic violence.

“Everyone deserves to live, to work, to study in a safe environment,” said Frood. “Really, this is about awareness. We all have a role to play in creating safe spaces.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

domestic violencePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

Just Posted

More than 360 ribbons can be found on the tree outside of Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society on Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Purple ribbons mark rise in domestic violence in Port Alberni

This year, there are more than 360 ribbons on the tree

Craig Copland, author of the new Sherlock Holmes mysteries, will be a featured reader at Electric Mermaid on Dec. 18. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s ‘Electric Mermaid’ takes a journey

The newest live reading event transports attendees to Vernon, Nova Scotia and even England

A group of four women and one man standing on the sidewalk in front of the Good Eats Cafe on First Ave, circa 1941. People are identified left to right: Milly Hanson, Dorothy Ristow, George Martin (owner), Jessie Federation (who later married George Martin) and Marion Federation (Jessie's sister - later Marion Bebluk). The Good Eats Cafe was originally on First Avenue. It changed hands, first in 1935 when it was bought by Andy Ercolini and again by George Martin, who moved it to Argyle Street where he continued to operate through the 1940s. George Marin later opened Martins Cafe which was on Argyle Street, just down from the current location of the Bank of Montreal on Third Ave. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06769 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Good Eats Café in Port Alberni

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with photos from the Alberni Valley Museum

Marilyn Beuckert, a member of Port Alberni’s Community Action Team, hammers the final stake holding red ribbons that represent the 46 people from mid- Vancouver Island who have died of drug overdoses in 2020. The display went up Dec. 4, 2020 in front of the Salvation Army building at Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Red ribbons mark drug overdose deaths in poignant Port Alberni display

Each ribbon signifies a person who died in mid Vancouver Island: CAT team

The Alberni Valley Non-Contact Hockey League has suspended play under provincial health orders despite having a strict COVID-19 safety plan. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY TREVOR ZADO)
Adult sports shutdown ‘tough pill to swallow’ says Alberni hockey league president

Hockey, curling suspend play under new provincial COVID-19 orders

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi services between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Most Read