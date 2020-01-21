Put away the shovels, week of rain ahead for Vancouver Island

Just days after a major snowfall, with 20-30 centimeters coming down in many spots, the white stuff is well on its way to disappearing, breaking on a more traditional Vancouver Island winter.

It’s time to put away the shovels and break out the umbrella.

Periods of rain. Showers. Rain. The Environment Canada forecast for towns from Victoria to Campbell River may be bleak for the next week, but at least it’s consistent.

According to Environment Canada, mostly wet weather is expected day and night through until Monday, with temperatures ranging from 4 C to 11 C in the Island’s main population belt along the southeast coast. A similar forecast is in the cards for Port Hardy and Ucluelet as welll.

By Saturday the weather will have let up slightly, with only periods of rain predicted throughout the day, but showers are expected throughout the night.

There’s a slight chance you can catch some sun on Sunday as the forecast is calling for “just” a 60 per cent chance of showers.



