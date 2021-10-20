Qualicum Beach chief administrative officer Daniel Sailland tenders resignation

Daniel Sailland will be the new CAO of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. (PQB News file photo)

Qualicum Beach chief administrative officer Daniel Sailland is leaving the town to take on a similar position with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

Sailland filed his resignation Wednesday, Oct. 21. He has been serving the town as CAO since 2014 and has helped the town advance significant milestones from planning and policy, through to major capital projects.

“Mr. Sailland has played a central role in advancing a crucial transformation that will continue to create positive change for this community for many years to come” said Mayor Brian Wiese.

“His ability to develop strategic solutions, build teams and manage change, along with his passion to inspire others, has resulted in millions of dollars in grants for our community; it has produced a number of award-winning climate adaptation initiatives; as well as cutting edge policies and frameworks that are now being replicated across our Province. We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future.”

READ MORE: PQBeat: Catching up with Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese

The new opportunity with the ACRD enables Sailland to apply his experience and expand his skills across a larger region.

“Although I will miss working with so many incredible people in Qualicum Beach, I am excited to take on this new role with the ACRD, and I look forward to working within the vast diversity that the Alberni-Clayoquot region offers,” said Sailland.

Sailland’s last day with the town will be Nov. 14.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtqualicum beach