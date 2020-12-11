Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer. (PQB News file photo)

Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer. (PQB News file photo)

Qualicum Beach councillor takes medical leave, citing ‘toxic’ town hall environment

Filmer to step away for two months to reflect and get ‘re-energized’

A Qualicum Beach town councillor is taking a two-month medical leave, stepping away temporarily from what he calls a “very, very toxic environment.”

In a public release issued Thursday, Robert Filmer claimed bullying and harassment is “very common in council” and he is disappointed the issues are not being addressed.

“Everyone deserves the chance to work in a safe, respectful and supportive environment,” Filmer said. “It pains me to say that the Town of Qualicum Beach council currently exists in direct opposition to those values. At a moment in time when we should be finding ways to treat each other with kindness, care, and support – I am devastated to find myself in an ongoing situation where an extreme lack of vision and any meaningful leadership, has left me in an untenable position, where I fear for my health and well-being.”

Following the advice of his physician, Filmer, 22, said he will take the two-month medical leave, effective Dec. 10.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach politician calls for more inclusiveness

“It’s not so much about the political environment,” said Filmer. “I love debating. I love disagreements. Unfortunately, this council, and it happened since day one, council has had some issues. Some members of council have gone on personal attacks. And things no longer become political but personal. Our Town Hall is currently a very, very toxic environment.”

Filmer criticized Mayor Brian Wiese for failing to establish a harmonius and safe environment.

“When council brings issues to the mayor, he uses the line ‘I am not your keeper,’” said Filmer. “In a sense that is true. The mayor is not the keeper or the boss of councillors. However, the mayor is the leader. If there is an issue, especially if that issue is bullying or harassment it is the mayor’s job to resolve that.”

Filmer said that behaviours change when council goes in-camera.

“As soon as the door is closed and we go into an in-camera meeting, the tables changed drastically,” said Filmer, who added that all residents “expect their elected representatives to behave with dignity decorum, and due diligence to the diversity of opinions and voices that exist within our community.”

Wiese, in a press release, said he respects Filmer’s participation as a member of council and his difficult decision to take care of his health first.

“It is unfortunate that Coun. Filmer has characterized the conduct of council in a negative way in his publicly issued statement released earlier today,” said Wiese. “I disagree with the allegations he has made and I’m disappointed that he has chosen to raise them in the manner he did. I want to assure the public that councillors (Scott) Harrison, (Teunis) Westbroek, and myself will continue to work towards the objectives set out in council’s strategic plan, and continue to progress towards the longterm goals in the Official Community Plan for the remainder of the council term. We look forward to welcoming Coun. Filmer back.”

Filmer said he will use the time away from council to reflect and get re-energized.

Council’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 13, 2021. A byelection must also be held in short order to replace Coun. Adam Walker, who resigned his position after being elected as the NDP MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

municipal politicsqualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MPs urge support for small-scale Island distilleries after feds give sanitizer contracts to big firms
Next story
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

Just Posted

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Paper Excellence invests $13M in upgrades for Port Alberni paper mill

Project will see paper mill increase production of food grade paper

Chances RimRock Gaming Centre is located at 4890 Cherry Creek Rd. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Coulson Group buys Chances RimRock Gaming Centre

Non-profit Alberni Valley Gaming Association sells after 12 years

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni schools struggle with attendance amid COVID-19 exposures

Numbers in SD70 have fluctuated everytime an exposure is noted: superintendent Greg Smyth

I captured a photo of my mom, Judy Quinn, in the glass fronting a display of vintage typewriters and other writing implements, during the opening of Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship in March 2019. I’m partial to vintage pieces that relate to my career, like typewriters and old cameras. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: The Alberni Valley Museum is full of cool artefacts; now you can own one

The museum and Alberni Valley Heritage Commission launch Adopt An Artefact program

Hotel Zed Tofino is offering free rooms to First Nations members and frontline workers wanting to self-isolate due to COVID-19. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Hotel Zed Tofino offers free rooms to local First Nations and frontline workers to self-isolate

“It’s about being good neighbours.”

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

Police in Nanaimo stopped 600 vehicles at road checks last weekend, checked five drivers for alcohol impairment and arrested two individuals. (Black Press file photo)
Driver arrested after asking Nanaimo RCMP for advice on avoiding road checks

Police report results of first weekend of CounterAttack impaired driving enforcement

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 201

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer. (PQB News file photo)
Qualicum Beach councillor takes medical leave, citing ‘toxic’ town hall environment

Filmer to step away for two months to reflect and get ‘re-energized’

The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Backwards tray results in 12 misinformed North Island COVID-19 testees

Six negative and six positive results were linked to the wrong names on the North Island

Most Read