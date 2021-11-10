A man who did not want to be identified holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu

Quebec court upholds fines to theatres where actors smoked during performances

Theatres had challenged the fines, claiming the tickets violated their freedom of expression

A Quebec court judge has upheld fines issued to three Quebec City theatres where actors smoked onstage during performances.

The theatres had challenged the fines, claiming the tickets violated their freedom of expression. They argued Quebec’s ban on indoor smoking goes too far, because it forbids actors seeking to capture a play’s essence from smoking even prop cigarettes onstage.

However, Judge Yannick Couture ruled that the act of smoking is not itself a form of expression. Because the debate was about how actors could portray smoking onstage — not whether actors could play a character who smokes — there was no infringement of their right to artistic expression, he found in a ruling Tuesday.

“The law and its regulations allow for the portrayal, the simulation, the playing or the acting as a person who smokes, which constitutes the expressive content that is not banned,” he wrote. “The ban is on the projection or inhalation of smoke from a tobacco product in a public place.” Smoking during a theatrical performance “is not expressive content, because no message is conveyed,” he added.

But Anne-Marie Olivier, the artistic director of Théâtre du Trident, one of the three theatres fined, said the smoking scene in her theatre’s production revealed how a character — an opera singer who had decided to stop singing — was sabotaging herself.

“When a performer decides to smoke onstage in character, it’s to say something specific to the viewer. For me, it has a specific meaning, so it’s not true that it doesn’t have meaning or it’s not expressive,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “When we say to artists, you can’t portray something realistically, that’s censorship.”

Couture wrote in his decision that theatres could find other ways to depict smoking, including using special effects. He noted that they regularly find ways to show other illegal activities onstage, such as murder and drug use.

However, Olivier said the actor at her theatre was smoking a cigarette containing the herb sage, not tobacco, when the fine was issued.

“It’s the only tobacco-free alternative we have,” she said. “If we had something else where we could create the hyperrealistic effect where you can inhale and exhale something, we would certainly use it.”

Quebec’s Tobacco Control Act says any products “that are put to one’s mouth to inhale any substance that may or may not contain nicotine” are forbidden in “enclosed spaces where activities of a sports or recreational, judicial, cultural or artistic nature are presented” or in any enclosed space where the public is admitted.

After another plaintiff in the case, Premier Acte theatre, got a $500 ticket in 2018, a Health Department spokeswoman said allowing smoking of anything in a location where it is forbidden violates the law.

“All products, whether they contain nicotine or not, that are destined to be smoked are considered to be under the tobacco law,” Marie-Claude Lacasse said at the time.

Olivier said she’s worried about the broader impact of the ban and that it could apply to movie sets as well as theatres. She said the theatre hasn’t yet decided whether it will appeal the decision.

—Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

Previous story
Zero rental vacancies has Ladysmith working to prohibit renovictions

Just Posted

Paramedics assist a pedestrian that was struck by a car in the parking lot of Save-On-Foods in Port Alberni on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The person suffered minor injuries. (PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROTH)
Pedestrian struck in Port Alberni parking lot prompts warning to drivers from RCMP

Denis and Dianne Francoeur donate $10,000 to Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Lucas Banton in October 2021. The Francoeurs made the donation to thank the fire department for fighting a two-hectare fire on the couple’s property in June 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Grateful neighbours thank Cherry Creek Fire Department with $10K donation

Alberni Valley Lions Club Auction Committee members Don Hudson and Tom Hall with just some of the items available in this year’s auction. (PHOTO COURTESY LIONS CLUB)
Alberni Valley Lions Club auction returns for 2021

Chris Arthurs, Mitch Cote and Elliot Drew parody Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus in the 2018 Portal Players’ production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Portal Players return to stage with award-winning production