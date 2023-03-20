Police officers investigate the scene in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Provincial police say a third person has died in connection with an incident in an eastern Quebec town one week ago when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians, striking 11 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Police officers investigate the scene in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Provincial police say a third person has died in connection with an incident in an eastern Quebec town one week ago when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians, striking 11 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week

Of the eight people injured in incident, one remains in critical condition

Provincial police say a third person has died after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians in an eastern Quebec town one week ago.

Police say Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, died on the weekend after being injured last Monday.

Two other men, Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, died after being struck in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police have said eight others were injured in the crash, ranging in age from less than a year old to 77, and hospital officials in Quebec City say one person is in critical condition and two others are stable.

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

Gagnon is due back in court in April 5.

RELATED: Vehicular attacks hard to prevent, but some urban design measures can help: expert

fatal collisionQuebec

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More anti-Ukraine graffiti spray painted at B.C. townhouse
Next story
Polish PM warns of ‘revolts’ if EU ignores nation-states

Just Posted

Juno award-winning band the Good Lovelies will be stopping at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Juno Award-winning roots trio headed to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni shaves proposed 2023 tax increase down to 7 percent

The U15 Tier 3 Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plays host to U15 Tier 3 hockey championship