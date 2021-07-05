A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Transportation

Previous story
Pride crosswalks vandalized in downtown Nanaimo
Next story
Speeding motorcyclist has bike impounded at Lake Cowichan

Just Posted

Eight young men and eight young women are seen in formal dress in a photo taken during the “graduation dance” in 1964. In back: David Smith, Douglas Bogdanski, Clayton Ward, Jim Crowden, Greg McInnes, Martin Segger, Gerry Mennard, Felix Joseph. Middle row: Connie Vandernoler, Sandra Rourke, Florence Carriere, Anne Stegman. Front row: Suzanne Watson, Barbara McLaughlin, Sharon McNeil, Sherry Lee Edwards.
LOOK BACK: Graduation at Port Alberni’s Smith School

Port Alberni Fire Department responds to a fire in Roger Creek Park off the Scott Kenny Trail on Sunday, July 4. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Fire Department battles six outdoor fires in one day

A fire at the end of Clayton Road in Cherry Creek is now classified as “under control.” (PHOTO COURTESY CHERRY CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Cherry Creek wildfire near Port Alberni under control

Keneesha Bordian was surprised to walk into her south Port Alberni backyard and spot a cougar seeking shade underneath a hedge. (PHOTO COURTESY KENEESHA BORDIAN)
Cougar spotted lounging under cedar hedge in Port Alberni neighbourhood