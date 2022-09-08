A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II inside the B.C. legislature building has been adorned in black to mark her death. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II inside the B.C. legislature building has been adorned in black to mark her death. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Queen Elizabeth’s legacy to live on in B.C.: Premier John Horgan

Premier says each of her seven visits to B.C. brought residents together in a common purpose

The life of Queen Elizabeth is being celebrated in British Columbia upon news of her death today.

British Columbia Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issued a statement expressing sadness at the Queen’s death, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families.

Austin says those generations watched her grow from a teenage princess who trained as a mechanic during the Second World War, to a young queen who charmed crowds on many Canadian tours, and then to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Premier John Horgan says the Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people.

He says each of her seven visits to British Columbia brought residents together in a common purpose.

Horgan says the Queen made time for people, especially children, at every opportunity.

“For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime,” Horgan says in a statement.

The premier says her legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported, including the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth.

BC legislatureJohn HorganRoyal familyUnited Kingdom

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I was shocked’: Mother of Vernon teen murdered in England upon guilty plea
Next story
B.C.’s Assistant Deputy Attorney General defends justice system amid criticism

Just Posted

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Final Uptown Market of the year a hit in Port Alberni

The Coastal Community Credit Union’s new building in Port Alberni brings the credit union and insurance agency under one roof. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Community Credit Union plans Sept. 9 grand opening for new building

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.
Port Alberni, ACRD start feasibility study for new pool

Send Air will be offering an airbag session in Port Alberni on Sept. 11 in partnership with the City of Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY SEND AIR)
Port Alberni cyclists can catch some air with Send Air session

Pop-up banner image