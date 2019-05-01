Holberg, B.C. (Google Maps)

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

The man who died in a logging incident on Vancouver Island has been identified as father of six from Quesnel.

Dylan Montjoy, 56, died on April 28 while working near Nawitti River near Port Hardy, according to a news release on Wednesday from the United Steelworkers union. He was previously identified by officials as being in his 40s.

RELATED: Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

RCMP have completed their review, while WorkSafe BC continues its investigation.

The union will attend the site on May 2 to begin its own probe and has engaged its emergency response team representative to see to the needs of the family.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching
Next story
B.C.-wide speeding blitz set to counter leading cause of vehicle deaths

Just Posted

Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Deadline has been extended for central Vancouver Island applicants

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Costa Rican tour reveals national park gem

Outdoor writer sees similarities between Costan Rican park and west coast of Vancouver Island

Port Alberni wrestlers recognized at year-end awards ceremony

The annual Alberni Wrestling Awards took place on Friday, April 26, celebrating… Continue reading

Port Alberni Community Wellness fair offers multiple steps to healthy life

From sports teams to vendors, draws and exhibits, check it out

Wildfire ‘ignition zones’ surround Sproat Lake Hall

Learn how firefighters are dealing with them at Fire Smart Day on May 4

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

North Island communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read