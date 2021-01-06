Monica Odenwald, cuddling one of her cats that survived a house fire, has a lot to be thankful for despite losing almost everything in 2020 to the fire. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Monica Odenwald, cuddling one of her cats that survived a house fire, has a lot to be thankful for despite losing almost everything in 2020 to the fire. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

QUINN’S QUIPS: Woman finds silver lining to 2020

She lost almost everything in a house fire, except perspective

When you’re someone accustomed to helping others get through a crisis, finding yourself on the receiving end is still a shock. That’s the position Monica Odenwald found herself in a year ago.

Odenwald had gone to pick up her daughter Samantha from a dance class she was taking in early January 2020, and returned home to find her house on fire. As they stood on the boulevard watching their house burn, neighbours, friends and family started rallying—bringing them warm blankets at the scene and making sure they were being taken care of.

Within days, Odenwald’s sister-in-law had started a gofundme account to help the now single mother and teenage daughter get back on their feet.

I caught up with Odenwald a few months later, in a rented home with donated furniture, and Odenwald talked about how grateful she and her daughter both felt.

“I’m so grateful for so much,” she said. “There were a lot of little lessons in this experience.”

One of those lessons was what “community” means, and how community—especially in Port Alberni—becomes an extension of one’s family. “I had a lot of donations (on the gofundme page) from people I didn’t even know,” she said.

READ: Friends, family in Port Alberni rally around single mom who lost home to fire

Odenwald spent a few years working with Kuu-us Crisis Line Society, helping with crisis intervention and people living in poverty. Dealing with the Red Cross and victim services at the scene of her fire was “seamless,” she said: people were helping her fill out paperwork at midnight on the hood of her car to make sure she and her daughter had a place to stay. They spent 10 days in a hotel until they found a temporary place to live, then their rental home.

They lost everything, except three “bug-out” bags she had packed with important papers like birth certificates and photos. When she went back to the wreckage of her house she pulled the bug-out bags from behind a door. “The bag was ruined and everything stunk like smoke, but everything was OK,” she said.

When people in the dance community learned that her daughter lost her dance competition mementos, event photographers went through their files and sent digital replacements of every year she danced.

Everything in her new home was donated, Odenwald said, right down to the artwork on the walls. One of the most precious gifts she received was a small piano. “For me, having grown up in a musical family…to have a wooden upright…it’s so big.”

In the end, possessions were replaced, and the bigger picture was realized. “We did survive, and that’s the big thing. As far as getting the big things back, we’re landing on our feet.”

Odenwald called the firefighters who knocked down the furious blaze at her house “unsung heroes”—both for what they did for her and for helping to save her neighbours’ homes on either side.

“They work so hard and there’s so much loss. They see that first hand.” She spoke about the compassionate way fire Chief Mike Owens walked her through what was happening, reassuring her that her three cats likely escaped through the cat door (they did).

“That made me appreciate what they do. If there’s ever a natural disaster and a tsunami…they will never run out of town like everyone else and run to safety. They are the unsung heroes that give their lives to helping others in the biggest possible way.

“That’s what I mean by unsung heroes.”

Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor.

firePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters in Port Alberni spent more than six hours fighting a stubborn house fire on Third Avenue on Jan. 8, 2020. Monica Odenwald’s home was destroyed in the blaze. (BARRY PLEWES/ Special to the News)

Firefighters in Port Alberni spent more than six hours fighting a stubborn house fire on Third Avenue on Jan. 8, 2020. Monica Odenwald’s home was destroyed in the blaze. (BARRY PLEWES/ Special to the News)

Previous story
THE LATEST: Amid Capitol violence, Facebook, Twitter remove Trump video

Just Posted

Monica Odenwald, cuddling one of her cats that survived a house fire, has a lot to be thankful for despite losing almost everything in 2020 to the fire. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Woman finds silver lining to 2020

She lost almost everything in a house fire, except perspective

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Victoria last week. (Island Health photo)
Editorial: We can resolve to limit what COVID-19 costs us

If we feel like we ‘lost a year’ in 2020, we can resolve for better in 2021

A photo taken while waiting in the lineup heading west on Highway 4 on Jan. 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Highway 4 closed east of Port Alberni after crash

‘Expect significant delays’

Marc Bodin is general manager of Paper Excellence Canada’s paper mill in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni paper mill capitalizes on convenience food trend

Diversification was needed for the mill to thrive, says G.M.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has eyed Jan. 15 as a return date to action, pending provincial announcements. (Gordon Lee/Submitted)
Junior B hockey games resume on Vancouver Island Jan. 15, pending provincial announcements

Teams to play in three regional cohorts

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the ski hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Island snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old Victoria man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

Most Read